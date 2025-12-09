Azerbaijan's deputy foreign minister visits Qatar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev has paid a visit to Qatar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

He took part in the 23rd International Doha Forum, held with the support of the State of Qatar, and delivered a speech at a panel session dedicated to climate diplomacy.

Rzayev spoke about Azerbaijan’s policy on transitioning to green energy and the use of alternative energy sources, as well as the work carried out and achievements made during its COP29 presidency.

He also discussed Azerbaijan’s contributions to the COP30 event held in Brazil this November and the country’s ongoing activities within the framework of the COP Troika international climate diplomacy.

During the visit, Rzayev held meetings with the leadership and faculty of Qatar’s Lusail University, as well as with the leadership of the International Center for Political Studies.

During the meetings, the deputy minister spoke about Azerbaijan’s active foreign policy course since the restoration of its independence, its bilateral relations and initiatives within international organizations, as well as the restoration of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the steps taken toward normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and both bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The 23rd iteration of the Doha Forum transpired on December 6-7, encapsulating the thematic focus of “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress.” This year's Forum assembled at a critical juncture characterized by escalating geopolitical dynamics, increasing humanitarian exigencies, and rapid technological upheaval, highlighting the imperative for accountable, synergistic strategies to address collective global dilemmas.

