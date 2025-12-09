WIPO official reaches out to Azerbaijan for strategic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. We invite innovators, researchers, and government agencies from Azerbaijan to use our resources and collaborate with us, the Director of the Intellectual Property and Advanced Technologies Department of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Ulrike Till said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the international conference "Artificial Intelligence and Patents" conference in Baku, organized by the Intellectual Property Agency and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

''Intellectual property is not a cost, but a strategic asset. Artificial intelligence will continue to develop, and our common task is not to lose our humanity amid algorithms,'' she added.

According to her, artificial intelligence has already become a reality in Azerbaijan in the areas of public services, healthcare, science, and education:

"Artificial intelligence has already entered the daily activities of research laboratories and numerous start-ups in Azerbaijan. The possibilities for using artificial intelligence in the field of intellectual property should be expanded. Artificial intelligence raises a number of questions for intellectual property. We will discuss these issues at the conference. Our main goal is to organize a global intellectual property system that keeps pace with technology. Innovators and authors should benefit from this," she concluded.