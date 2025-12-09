Iran spotlights nuclear fuel production impossibility without uranium enrichment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Iran won't be able to produce nuclear fuel without enriching uranium, Iran’s Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization Mohammad Eslami said during a meeting with university students in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, as a result, Iran would also lose the capability to produce radioisotopes.

Eslami also said that during Israel’s airstrikes on Iran in June, the first targets were the fuel plant for radioisotope production and the facility producing “Oxygen-18,” used in PET scan equipment.

He noted that Iran keeps the nuclear industry on its agenda to positively impact people’s well-being, and this matter is considered the country’s main strategic priority.

The vice president added that today Iran’s radioisotope production company has become one of the leading companies in the world. He also noted that Iran’s heavy water has a high level of purity, and many countries are customers of Iran.

“Iran continues its path of development in its nuclear program. At the same time, its activities in this field have remained within international frameworks to prevent accusations of violating regulations. Despite this, and despite external pressures, Iran continues on its course,” he added.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military air strikes against Iran, leading to the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior personnel.

Meanwhile, on the same evening, Iran responded to Israel with Operation True Promise III: hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones were launched at several targets, including Tel Aviv, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

On June 22, the U.S. launched military airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities. It was reported that the airstrikes destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities.

In addition, on the evening of June 23, Iran launched airstrikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

On June 24, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the Israeli government had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement noting the cessation of attacks.

