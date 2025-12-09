Azerbaijan slams presentation of Armenian war criminals as 'prisoners'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The presentation of persons of Armenian origin accused and convicted of crimes against humanity and war crimes as "prisoners" and the definition of their release as a separate priority is a serious distortion of reality and is unacceptable, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

The statement highlighted that, despite numerous provisions in the EU-Armenia agreement that support Armenia’s "peace crossroads" initiative, an effort that lacks regional consensus, the absence of any mention of the Trump Roadmap for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project is particularly concerning. This project, which was established within the framework of the normalization process, holds significant relevance, especially in light of the Washington summit held on August 8.

The omission of TRIPP raises serious questions regarding Armenia’s commitment to fulfilling the obligations outlined in the agreement, which was signed by Armenia’s Prime Minister in Washington, as well as the EU’s stated support for this initiative.