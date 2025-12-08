Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends Launch of AI Index for Islamic World international conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. On December 8, an opening ceremony of the international conference on the theme Launch of the AI Index for the Islamic World was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education in partnership with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the conference aims to enhance cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) in the Islamic world, as well as discuss the ethical, social and economic impacts of AI.

The document on the “AI Index for the Islamic World” is also presented in Baku for the first time.

In her opening remarks, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, noted that the AI had already become an integral part of everyday life. According to her, this area, which creates vast opportunities, also raises new questions and responsibilities. She highlighted the importance of the society’s proper assessment of the impacts of AI, protecting the youth from the existing risks and directing them through the opportunities offered by this technology.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation Vice-President highlighted Azerbaijan’s consistent steps undertaken in this direction. She said that the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025–2028 envisages establishing the national artificial intelligence ecosystem, developing the AI model in Azerbaijani for public services, defining the standards for government agencies, and establishing the Artificial Intelligence Academy.

Recalling that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation had identified education as the priority area for 20 years, Leyla Aliyeva said that during this period, the Foundation built and reconstructed over 500 schools, as well as modernized kindergartens and boarding schools in Azerbaijan, providing thousands of children with modern educational facilities.

She noted that transitioning to the AI era further increases the importance of this mission, adding that AI is not just a technology, but a new opportunity for every child.

Leyla Aliyeva also emphasized that AI could play a crucial role in environmental protection, namely tracking rare animal species; monitoring climate change; protecting forests, conserving water resources, and developing sustainable agriculture.

Highlighting the cooperation with ICESCO, Leyla Aliyeva underscored several ongoing projects in Africa, including construction of school for the internally displaced girls in Burkina Faso, as well as projects in Mali, Chad, and the Comoros. In this vein, she outlined the establishment of regional information and communication technology centers for youth and people with disabilities, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Emin Amrullayev, Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education, stressed that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation had been promoting the excellence in education for many years, supporting innovative initiatives, and creating vast opportunities for children and youth. He pointed out the Foundation’s unparalleled contributions to boosting education in Azerbaijan and the Islamic world. He also mentioned the Azerbaijani Education Ministry is taking pride in the implementation of common goals together with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, contributing to the social and cultural development.

In his remarks, Salim bin Mohammed Almalik, ICESCO Director-General, noted that humanity is on the verge of a new stage - the age of AI. According to him, this is a force that can shape skills and influence. The Director-General mentioned that AI had already become a strategic target: those who accept it accelerate development, while those who oppose it will see progress go in other directions and will be left behind.

He said AI is not only a technology, but also an enabling tool, whose application provides innovative solutions in education, healthcare, management and other spheres.

The ICESCO Director-General hailed the high-level cooperation among the member states.

The conference also featured the 4th joint “Hamdan-ICESCO” award ceremony of ICESCO and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation. The award recognizes contributions to developing educational facilities and supporting the educational environment across the Islamic world. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation received this award in recognition of its educational and social support projects aimed at the construction and reconstruction of schools both in the Islamic world and other countries.

The award was also presented to the Hadhramout Foundation – Human Development of Yemen and the First Education Foundation of Morocco.

Addressing the event, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation, congratulated the winners of the “Hamdan-ICESCO” prize, saying: “Today, you have become a source of pride and inspiration for charity organizations, donors and benefactors who care about the educational environment and students. We will not hesitate to take on the responsibility of promoting the culture and impact of volunteer efforts in supporting education.”

The conference continued with a panel discussion on "Innovation in education: The impact and opportunities of AI in the Islamic World."

Prior to the discussions, the speakers emphasized that AI is already influencing various aspects of our lives and is set to play a crucial role in the development of future generations.

The discussions highlighted AI's ability to drive progress by opening new avenues for research, enhancing economic efficiency, and encouraging the development of future job market-relevant professions.

Another panel session, moderated by Ouiam Chafik, a representative of the Foresight and AI center at ICESCO, underscored the importance of exchanging experiences among countries, collaboration and enhancing regional initiatives in the field of AI.

During another panel, the participants emphasized the significance of strengthening cross-border coordination in the field of AI, exploring its ethical and socio-economic aspects, and ensuring sustainable and inclusive technological development. It was mentioned that these initiatives contribute not only to technological progress, but also to the human capital development, improvement of education quality, and advancement of regional cooperation.

The conference culminated with the adoption of the Baku Declaration on the AI Index for the Islamic World.

The document mentions that the Islamic world recognizes AI’s profound impact on societies and economies, welcomes the AI Index as a vital new tool, aligned with ICESCO's mission, to advance education, science, and culture in the digital age, while also recognizing the potential of AI to advance education, health, cultural preservation, economic development and environmental management, as well as acknowledging the risks of abuse, inequality and lack of safeguards.

ICESCO member states and international partners reiterate their determination to enhance cooperation and their commitment to ensuring that the values and aspirations of the Islamic world are represented in international discussions on AI. The member states declare that the launch of the AI Index in Baku lays the foundation for a new stage of cooperation for the Islamic world.

The document encourages constructive cooperation with international organizations, supports the implementation of joint projects, and confirms a commitment to ensuring peace, development, and the well-being of future generations. Based on the Declaration, Member states will be able to develop national artificial intelligence strategies that incorporate ethical safety measures, define sector priorities, and ensure inclusive development.

As part of the conference, the guests also viewed the exhibition “My Seas, My Oceans” presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center, which highlights the importance of protecting one of the most vital resources of the planet – water - amid climate change, global warming, and fragile ecosystems.