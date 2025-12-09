Baku Creative Week showcases KinoBox: new window into cinema (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The online platform KinoBox was officially presented, as part of the OIC Cultural Festival – Baku Creative Week 2025, Trend reports.

The platform was introduced as an innovative tool designed to consolidate Azerbaijani films spanning various eras, thus creating a cohesive online space for viewing. The event brought together prominent actors, directors, and key figures from the national cinema community.

During the presentation, Elvin Abdulla, the project's author, director, and producer, explained that KinoBox was conceived to make Azerbaijani cinema easily accessible to a wide audience, both domestically and internationally. Attendees were given a comprehensive demonstration of the platform’s interface, key sections, and distinctive features.

KinoBox boasts a diverse array of films, ranging from the timeless classics of Azerbaijani cinema to contemporary releases and independent works. The project team emphasized that the platform is not only a streaming service but also an essential cultural archive, safeguarding the heritage of national cinema.

Speakers highlighted several notable advantages of the platform: a user-friendly search system, high-definition streaming capabilities, a flexible content-access model, and the potential for integration with global digital platforms. It was also noted that the project was made possible through the support of various institutions dedicated to advancing the country’s creative industries.

Throughout the event, select excerpts from films already available on KinoBox were showcased, offering attendees a practical demonstration of how the platform operates. The audience responded enthusiastically, particularly appreciating the platform’s potential in elevating Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage.

Those who played a pivotal role in the implementation of the project, as well as distinguished figures from the national cinema community, were honored with honorary diplomas. The event was gracefully hosted by actor Azer Aydemir.