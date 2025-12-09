OIC Cultural Festival adopts Baku communiqué on creative industries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Baku communiqué on creative industries has been adopted as part of the "OIC Cultural Festival - Baku Creative Week 2025", Trend reports.

The document issued by the Assistant Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, noted that the festival, which took place in Baku on December 5-11, made a significant contribution to the development of intercultural dialogue, strengthening tolerance, peace and respect for cultural diversity. The communiqué also emphasized the growing role of Azerbaijan in the development of creative industries and the expansion of international cultural cooperation.

The document stated that over 300 international guests from more than 40 countries participated in the festival. More than 5,000 individuals engaged in the events, which were attended by representatives from state institutions, international organizations, and academic and cultural institutions. The program featured a wide range of sessions focused on cinema, theater, fashion, design, music, the gaming industry, and digital startups.

Among the festival's key events, the communiqué highlighted MYFORUM, a forum dedicated to cultural and creative industries, the MYEXPO – Creative Village, the Baku Cinema Breeze 2025 international film program, the Eastern Fashion Show, and the G HUB International Summit of Gaming Technologies. The document emphasized that these platforms provide vital opportunities for knowledge exchange, the formation of partnerships, and the expansion of creative collaboration among countries.

The communiqué further noted that festival participants recognized the creative industry as a crucial tool for economic diversification and sustainable development. In this regard, it called for enhanced cooperation among OIC member states in areas such as digital innovation, entrepreneurship, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the responsible use of new technologies. The document also underscored the need to broaden innovative financial mechanisms, including joint programs, institutional partnerships, and public-private collaborations.

The communiqué expressed deep gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for organizing the festival. Special attention was paid to the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the development of cooperation with the OIC, the strengthening of Islamic solidarity and the promotion of intercultural dialogue.

In conclusion, the document expressed confidence that the "OIC Cultural Festival - Baku Creative Week 2025" has opened a new page of cooperation in the field of creative industries between OIC member countries.

