Azerbaijan tracks Baku Metro's revenue from passenger traffic in 10M2025

Baku Metro CJSC generated 91.7 million manat ($54 million) in revenue from passenger transport during the first 10 months of 2025. The revenue for the first nine months stood at 78.8 million manat ($46.5 million).

