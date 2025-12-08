Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 8 December 2025 21:53 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, December 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini visited the Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava on December 8, Trend's special correspondent reports.

First, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Slovakia were played.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Peter Pellegrini laid wreaths at the memorial.

The memorial is dedicated to the memory of those who lost their lives while trying to escape from the former Czechoslovakia between 1948 and 1989.

Will be updated

President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, President Peter Pellegrini visit Gate of Freedom Memorial in Bratislava (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more