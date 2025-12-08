Heydar Aliyev Foundation, ICESCO sign agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) have signed an agreement on project aimed at empowering and promoting the social inclusion of the conflict–affected women across the three regions of Nigeria on December 8, Trend reports.

The signing took place during the meeting between Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Salim bin Mohammed Almalik, ICESCO Director-General, on the margins of the international conference on the theme "Launch of the AI Index for the Islamic World" in Baku.

The ICESCO Director General expressed his gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for the excellent organization of the event in Baku.

He expressed his confidence that the discussions held during the conference would contribute to the enhancement of cooperation in AI among the ICESCO member states.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to the ICESCO Director General for constant support provided to Azerbaijan, and holding of events aimed at promoting the Azerbaijani culture.

They noted that the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO, as well as the effective and close relations of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chaired by Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, with ICESCO, serve to boost this cooperation.

The meeting also reviewed the future projects in science, education and culture between the two organizations.