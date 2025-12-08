Azerbaijan spills beans on handling block trains in 11M2025

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), part of AZCON Holding, handled 350 block trains over the first 11 months of the year, including 128 transit trains. This represents a 34% increase compared to the same period last year. During the reporting period, ADY transported 123,992 TEU of container cargo, marking an 18% rise from the 105,496 TEU recorded in 2024.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register