Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation explore cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. On December 8, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, Trend reports.

Saying he was delighted to attend the conference of the "Launch of the AI Index for the Islamic World" held in Baku, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the importance of events on artificial intelligence and expanding cooperation in this field. He also highlighted the importance of programs and projects implemented in the educational and social spheres.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, underscored the importance of cooperation prospects between the two organizations.

Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum once again congratulated the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on receiving the "Hamdan-ICESCO" award for educational and social support projects in the Islamic world and other countries.

Leyla Aliyeva noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has always attached importance to education and social spheres during its activity, expressing her gratitude for the Foundation being awarded the "Hamdan-ICESCO" prize.