Washington supports U.S.-Azerbaijani co-op in space education and advanced techs – embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Washington supports U.S.-Azerbaijani cooperation in space education and advanced technologies, the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan said in its social media account, Trend reports.

"We sincerely congratulate the successful launch of 'Azerbaijan's Victory,' the first satellite prepared by Azerbaijani students, into orbit aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket," the embassy noted.

The embassy pointed out that the PocketQube satellite, developed by students of the Space Academy operating under Azercosmos, is a shining example of their high technical skills, innovative thinking, and unwavering dedication to their work.

"The U.S., with one of the world's leading space programs known for innovation and excellence, proudly supports the further strengthening of U.S.-Azerbaijan cooperation in space, STEM education, and advanced technologies, contributing to the development of the next generation of scientists and engineers," the embassy highlighted.

A PocketQube represents a compact satellite paradigm (5x5x5 cm, <250 g) engineered for economical space exploration, pedagogical initiatives, and technological showcases, approximately one-eighth the volumetric footprint of a conventional CubeSat. These miniature orbital platforms facilitate a streamlined approach for academic institutions, emerging enterprises, and enthusiasts to deploy payloads into low Earth orbit.

