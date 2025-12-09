Kazakhstan warns of water deficit in its southern regions

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. A shortage of irrigation water of up to 1 billion cubic meters is expected in Kazakhstan’s southern regions during the upcoming vegetation period, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the government.

According to him, the south continues to experience a low-water cycle. Inflow to the Shardarа Reservoir has dropped by 43%, while water reserves in major reservoirs of the Naryn–Syrdarya cascade stand 3.8 billion cubic meters below last year’s levels. To ensure a stable irrigation season, Bozumbayev said, the government is tightening the reins on water resources regulation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources will soon establish clear water-use limits. Farmers will be advised to adjust their crop structure and prioritize less water-intensive varieties. In addition, each region will allocate pilot plots to test innovative moisture-retaining products.

“The projected water inflow for the 2026 vegetation period is estimated at only 1–1.5 billion cubic meters, creating a risk of a deficit of up to 1 billion cubic meters. Several regions failed to meet their 2025 targets for reducing water-intensive crops. Regional administrations must conduct outreach among farmers before the irrigation season to explain the need to switch to less water-demanding crops,” Bozumbayev said.

