Kazakhstan set to upgrade transit cargo capacity with digital transformation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. Digital transformation initiatives in Kazakhstan’s transport sector are expected to increase the throughput capacity of highways by 20%, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said during a government meeting, Trend reports via the government.

According to him, the Smart Cargo platform, launched in October, has already integrated 30 government services. The platform consolidates digital tools used by state bodies, and further integration with 47 additional services from both the public and private sectors is planned.

Smart Cargo facilitates real-time cargo tracking and provides AI-powered assistants, as pointed out by Sauranbayev. It also expands access to additional public services. Work is underway to introduce a “Green Corridor,” which will allow the automatic issuance of transit declarations for border crossings.

He added that the results of digitalization will have a significant impact throughout the logistics ecosystem. Border checkpoint crossing times for road transport are expected to be reduced to around 10 minutes, while the use of artificial intelligence will make train formation and planning six times faster. Cargo handling times at airports will also be reduced to one hour.

