Iran holds significant opportunities for investment in oil and gas sector - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ Iran, along with many other areas, is a place of significant investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said during a meeting with Belarusian Industry Minister Andrey Kuznetsov in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has prepared a package of agreements for cooperation with friendly countries for this purpose. These packages will help them play ball with the interests of both parties.

Paknejad pointed out that Iran and Belarus have a goldmine of opportunities for collaboration across the board, particularly when it comes to the energy sector.

At the meeting, Kuznetsov noted that Belarus is ready to develop cooperation in all areas, especially in the petrochemical sector and in the import of products and catalysts to the country.

The aggregate hydrocarbon stockpile of Iran is quantified at 1.2 trillion barrels. The current technological infrastructure has the capacity to yield 340 billion barrels, with an operational efficiency of approximately 30%, leaving a substantial 70% of the resource in a dormant state beneath the surface.

