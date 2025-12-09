Kazakhstan appoints new ambassadors to Czech Republic, Netherlands, and Luxembourg

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed several new ambassadors, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

By presidential decree, Kairat Abdirakhmanov has been appointed Ambassador to the Czech Republic, stepping down from his previous roles as Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Akan Rakhmetullin will now serve as Ambassador to the Netherlands while also acting as Permanent Representative to the OPCW.

In parallel, Roman Vasilenko, currently Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Mission to the EU and NATO, has been assigned an additional role as Ambassador to Luxembourg.

