Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 9

Finance Materials 9 December 2025 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for December 9, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for one euro was 1.98 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.04 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.2094 manat.

Currencies

Code

Exchange rate

1 US dollar

USD

1.7

1 euro

EUR

1.98

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.13

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

0.5745

1 Bulgarian Lev

BGN

1.0123

1 UAE dirham

AED

0.4629

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1156

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.0815

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2405

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2651

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6301

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2185

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0189

1 British pound sterling

GBP

2.266

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1811

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2.108

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.5277

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2278

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.538

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.3327

1 Qatari rial

QAR

0.4664

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0194

100 Hungarian forints

HUF

0.5146

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.1007

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1679

100 Uzbek som

UZS

0.0142

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

0.6034

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.4673

1 Romanian leu

RON

0.389

100 Russian rubles

RUB

2.2094

1 Serbian dinar

RSD

0.0168

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.3104

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

0.453

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)

XDR

2.3178

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.04

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.0403

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.0901

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

0.9844

ISO 4217 currency code for one troy ounce of gold

XAU

7116.353

ISO 4217 currency code for one troy ounce of silver

XAG

98.9896

ISO 4217 currency code for one troy ounce of platinum

XPT

2808.188

ISO 4217 code for a troy ounce of palladium

XPD

2510.815

