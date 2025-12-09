Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for December 9, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for one euro was 1.98 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.04 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.2094 manat.

Currencies Code Exchange rate 1 US dollar USD 1.7 1 euro EUR 1.98 1 Australian dollar AUD 1.13 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0.5745 1 Bulgarian Lev BGN 1.0123 1 UAE dirham AED 0.4629 100 South Korean won KRW 0.1156 1 Czech koruna CZK 0.0815 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0.2405 1 Danish krone DKK 0.2651 1 Georgian lari GEL 0.6301 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.2185 1 Indian rupee INR 0.0189 1 British pound sterling GBP 2.266 1 Swedish krona SEK 0.1811 1 Swiss franc CHF 2.108 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0.5277 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1.2278 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5.538 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 0.3327 1 Qatari rial QAR 0.4664 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0.0194 100 Hungarian forints HUF 0.5146 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0.1007 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0.1679 100 Uzbek som UZS 0.0142 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0.6034 1 Polish zloty PLN 0.4673 1 Romanian leu RON 0.389 100 Russian rubles RUB 2.2094 1 Serbian dinar RSD 0.0168 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1.3104 1 Saudi riyal SAR 0.453 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2.3178 1 Turkish lira TRY 0.04 1 Turkmen manat TMT 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0.0403 100 Japanese yen JPY 1.0901 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0.9844 ISO 4217 currency code for one troy ounce of gold XAU 7116.353 ISO 4217 currency code for one troy ounce of silver XAG 98.9896 ISO 4217 currency code for one troy ounce of platinum XPT 2808.188 ISO 4217 code for a troy ounce of palladium XPD 2510.815

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel