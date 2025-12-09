Innovative book project tracks revival of Karabakh and renaissance of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The presentation ceremony of the innovative book project “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” was held on December 8, 2025, Trend reports.

Commissioned by the Karabakh Revival Fund, the event brought together government officials, MPs, families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, participants of the Karabakh war, donors and partners of the Fund, and media representatives. The ceremony began with the national anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a moment of silence in honor of martyrs who defended the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Rahman Hajiyev, Chairperson of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, gave the opening speech, detailing the significance and preparation process of the book. The book extensively documents Karabakh’s history, the occupation period, liberation, reconstruction, and future perspectives. It includes texts, photographs, and interviews with officials, state representatives, and experts, as well as recollections from people displaced from their homeland.

"Spanning nearly 500 pages, 'Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance’ is not just a book. Enriched with text, photographs, and interactive digital content, it brings the story of Karabakh’s revival to life in all its colors," Hajiyev noted.

The book is part of a specially created digital ecosystem. Through hundreds of embedded QR codes, readers can access supplementary materials on the project’s website, www.book.revival.az, including expanded photo galleries, full video and text versions of exclusive interviews, historical literature, and other resources. The book is also available for purchase through the online store, allowing readers to obtain it in various editions, including Classic, Prestige, and Signature Collection, while supporting the Fund through donations.

An AI guide named “Zafar (Victory) ​AI,” designed in the form of a phoenix, provides readers with detailed information about the history, occupation, and current revival of Karabakh and East Zangezur, transforming the publication into a dynamic, interactive, and modern reading experience.

Hajiyev emphasized that the book aims to communicate the truths about Karabakh and highlight the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in liberated territories under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as Azerbaijan’s contributions to ensuring sustainable regional peace.

The presentation included a video showcase of the book and a clip titled “From Tragedy to Victory,” depicting the reconstruction and revival of liberated areas. https://youtu.be/82MP0UgCiZw

A Q&A session followed, moderated by Gultakin Garadaghli, featuring British author Graham Wilson.

Speakers, including MP Tural Ganjaliyev, MP Rizvan Nabiyev, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center Revan Hasanov, and founder and CEO of the Veyseloglu Group Aydin Talibov, praised the book for preserving historical truths, documenting reconstruction efforts, and promoting Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainable peace on the international stage.

At the conclusion of the event, to support the restoration efforts in Karabakh, Iteca Caspian and Caspian Event Organisers, which donated 28,500 manat to the Karabakh Revival Fund and acquired the book Karabakh Revival: The Story of the Azerbaijani Renaissance, as well as PASHA Capital Investment Company, which donated 10,000 manat, were presented with "Donation Certificates" on behalf of the Fund.

All event participants received the books "Ilham Aliyev: A Portrait of a President," a biography of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, authored by him; "The Rise and Fall and Rise Again of Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan"; and "Azerbaijan Democratic Republic: A Dream That Never Dies," presented on behalf of the Karabakh Revival Fund and Graham Wilson.

Those wishing to own Karabakh Revival: The Story of the Azerbaijani Renaissance can purchase it by visiting the online store https://book.revival.az/estore/, selecting their preferred edition, and making a donation to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

The book will be translated into Azerbaijani and several foreign languages soon.

Additionally, the event featured a photo exhibition, "The Revival of Karabakh: The Story of the Azerbaijani Renaissance," organized based on the photographs from the book. The exhibition highlights the restoration and construction efforts in the liberated territories, as well as the rich natural landscapes and rare flora and fauna of Karabakh.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel