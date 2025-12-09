Kazakhstan outlines plans for border checkpoints' modernization by 2027
Kazakhstan is strategizing to finalize the enhancement of 37 border control facilities by the conclusion of 2027.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy