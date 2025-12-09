Azerbaijan foresees significant non-oil GDP growth in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ A real GDP growth rate for the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan is projected to equal 5% according to macroeconomic forecasts, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion of draft laws within the 2026 state budget envelope at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, next year, the consolidated budget’s revenues are projected at approximately 45 billion manat ($26 billion), while expenditures are expected to reach 48.8 billion manat ($28 billion).

The prime minister noted that the ratio of the consolidated budget deficit to GDP is 2.9%.

"Except for oil and gas production, all sectors of the country's economy are forecast to grow," he added.