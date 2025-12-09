Azerbaijani oil price shifts down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went down by $0.95, or 1.42%, on December 8 from the previous level, coming in at $66 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $0.98, or 1.51%, to $64.07 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dropped by $1.95, or 4.96%, to $37.35 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea declined by $0.87, or 1.35%, to $63.77 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

