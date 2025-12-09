Azerbaijan, NATO discuss new directions for collaborative synergy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ On December 9, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with the delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff for the Partnerships Directorate at NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Rear Admiral Yusuf Karagülle, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan within the 16th NATO Days, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

Welcoming the guests, the minister stated that the relations of special significance between Azerbaijan and NATO contribute positively to the development of professional military personnel for both sides.

Colonel General Hasanov highly appreciated NATO’s role in ensuring peace and security worldwide, emphasized that Azerbaijan consistently attaches importance to mutual cooperation with the Alliance, and highlighted the declaration of additional forces to the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Pool of Forces.

Karagülle positively assessed the further expansion of Azerbaijan-NATO relations, Azerbaijan’s participation in the Alliance’s efforts to promote security and stability and in crisis-response operations, and particularly emphasized the effectiveness of mutual visits and meetings held in various formats.

The exemplary proficiency demonstrated by over 40 personnel from the Azerbaijan Army operating within the NATO framework, specifically under the auspices of the Partnership Staff Element Concept, received commendation.

During the meeting, the sides engaged in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the prevailing dynamics and future trajectories of Azerbaijan–NATO collaboration within the defense and military education sectors, while also delineating prospective.

It was mentioned that as part of the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program, up to 250 representatives of the Azerbaijan Army participated in 146 international events abroad, while 395 personnel took part in 33 NATO events organized in Azerbaijan.

To note, during the 16th iteration of NATO Days, which will extend until December 12, attendees will engage with various military installations and specialized educational entities affiliated with the National Defense University.

