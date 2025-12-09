Training in Azerbaijan diving into current trends in modern journalism (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The training on the topic "Storytelling: new narratives and current trends in modern journalism" for media representatives, jointly organized by the Media Development Agency and ADA University, has begun in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the training, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Honored Journalist, and Writer Natig Mammadli noted that "storytelling" opens up new avenues for journalism to sway the audience, sets the stage for presenting ideas in a more engaging and comprehensive way, brings the journalist's creative potential to light, and fosters the development of a unique style.

He pointed out that bringing together traditional writing techniques with new forms of content, adapting journalistic texts to the hypertext environment, and jazzing up column writing to grab the reader's attention are some of the key challenges in today's media landscape.

It was also emphasized that the use of storytelling techniques and contemporary narrative frameworks, drawing from global experiences, really hits the nail on the head when it comes to making information more digestible. It helps to forge a bond with the audience and boosts public impact.

The training program, which is slated to take place on December 9-10, is organized into four sessions for two different groups. The sessions cover the topics of "Features of the journalistic style: Genres of artistic journalism," "Storytelling": forms of use in the media, traditional and new writing methods," "Narrative theory: basic principles and directions (lecture and simulation)," as well as "Workshop: strengthening theoretical knowledge."

