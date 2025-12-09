SOCAR calls asset integrity management bedrock of oil and gas infrastructure reliability

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The reliability of supplies and the extension of infrastructure service life depend on effective infrastructure integrity management, Polad Rustamov, Deputy Vice President at SOCAR and Executive Director of SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations (SOCAR MGO) LLC, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international conference, Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference, held in Baku

Rustamov emphasized that the strategy of the company and the government is to ensure the high quality of projects implemented and to maintain the reputation of a stable and reliable partner.

“Reliability is not only about political stability, the availability of resources, and signed agreements. From our point of view, it is primarily about the infrastructure that allows energy resources to be delivered from the field to the end user,” Rustamov said.

According to Rustamov, a key element in ensuring such reliability is infrastructure integrity management.

Polad Rustamov noted that failure to comply with timely maintenance and monitoring requirements can lead to costly incidents and serious consequences.

“If we do not take care of our assets promptly and do not implement a properly designed infrastructure integrity management program, the cost of dealing with the consequences can be significantly higher. Today, technologies will be presented that confirm the importance of preventing such incidents,” Rustamov added.