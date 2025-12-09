Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports pick up steam in 11M2025
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports grew 7.3% to $3.3 billion in January–November 2025. Food exports rose 19.4% to $1.1 billion, with significant gains in sugar (+52.4%) and fruits/vegetables (+28.6%). Agricultural and agro-industrial exports increased 19.4% to $1.2 billion.
