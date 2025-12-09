Azerbaijan sets stage for AI innovation with new standards - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. New standards in the field of artificial intelligence have been adopted in Azerbaijan, the Deputy Minister of Digitalization, Development, and Transport, Samir Mammadov, said at the international conference "Artificial Intelligence and Patents," Trend reports.

According to him, this is the first experience of its kind in the country.

"The Academy of Artificial Intelligence has begun operating in Azerbaijan. The main goal of the Academy is to train specialists in the field of artificial intelligence and accelerate digital transformation in the country. The Academy also aims to become a leading center for education in the field of artificial intelligence and the implementation of innovative projects in the Azerbaijan region in the future. The Academy has already begun cooperation with renowned universities around the world, and joint training sessions with Stanford University will be held next week this year," he added.