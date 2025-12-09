OIC nations explore future of gaming ecosystems at Baku Creative Week (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. As part of the Forum of Cultural and Creative Industries (MYFORUM) at the “OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025” at the GameTech program venue, a G-HUB panel session was held on the development of the gaming industry in the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Trend reports.

The discussion session provided a valuable platform for analyzing prevailing trends and exploring the prospects for fostering international partnerships.

Experts from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye actively participated in the panel discussions, each offering a comprehensive analysis of their respective countries' gaming ecosystems. The speakers delved into the state of the market, ongoing developmental stages, government support initiatives, and the role of private sector contributions in shaping contemporary industry trends.

A particular focus was placed on the topic of cooperation, with the meeting addressing potential strategies for creating collaborative project groups, establishing cluster models, and promoting the interregional exchange of expertise. The participants shared specific examples of successful initiatives and discussed how these effective practices could be adapted across various OIC countries.

The panel also examined the role of educational programs and innovative approaches to training talent for the gaming industry, an essential element for ensuring the sector’s long-term sustainability. Speakers highlighted the growing interest among young people in game development, which has led to an increased demand for modern educational institutions, accelerators, and incubators.

In the course of the discussions, the participants formed a common understanding of the steps that need to be taken to expand cooperation in the gaming sector. The G-HUB panel became not only a place for knowledge exchange, but also a starting point for future joint initiatives that will strengthen the position of OIC countries on the global gaming map.