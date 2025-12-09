Kazakhstan looking into rolling out new domestic flights

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. Kazakhstan highlights the possibility of launching new domestic flights, including a route between Astana and the Borovoe resort, Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev said during a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Lastayev, the development of the domestic market is closely tied to the renewal and expansion of the country's aircraft fleet.

"We aim to significantly increase this number. Recently, Air Astana signed a memorandum for 25 "firm" contracts for Airbus A320 family aircraft, along with 25 optional contracts," he stated.

Lastayev also mentioned that smaller aircraft, capable of operating between Astana and Borovoe, could provide comfortable and fast travel.

"There is definitely a possibility for this, and there are no institutional barriers. The fleet is expanding, and I believe such routes will develop," he added.

He further noted plans to bring in long-haul Dreamliner aircraft, with the first deliveries lined up for the middle of next year.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev emphasized that ensuring connectivity between all regions and the cities of Almaty and Astana is a priority, a goal that has already been fully achieved. He observed that the initiation of new domestic air routes necessitates not merely the acquisition of additional airframes but also the allocation of a financial plan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel