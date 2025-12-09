Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces assessing further collaborative synergies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. In accordance with the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the air forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, a working meeting focused on current and prospective cooperation areas was held in Baku with the Turkish delegation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement, Trend reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed further development of interaction in the Air Force sphere, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in joint exercises and exchange of experience, as well as technical and operational spheres.

The attendees were provided with a comprehensive overview regarding the establishment of the contemporary Azerbaijan Armed Forces, the current reformative initiatives, and the operational dynamics of the Air Force.



The assembly encompassed a comprehensive dialogue on various pivotal matters of reciprocal significance.

