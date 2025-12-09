ENCOTEC targets new engineering solutions to boost facility operations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. ENCOTEC, in partnership with TUV Rheinland, aims to promote new engineering solutions for the operation of facilities in Azerbaijan, the Managing Director of ENCOTEC - TUV Rheinland Industrial Services UK (a division of TÜV Rheinland, an international German organization specializing in technical control, inspections, certification, and consulting in industry), Anar Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the Asset Integrity Corrosion, Coatings Conference and Showcase (AICC Caspian 2025) held in Baku.

"Today, we cooperate with most of the key players in the market, including SOCAR, SOCAR Downstream, SOCAR Upstream, SOCAR Midstream, as well as bp.

Our activities are mainly focused on traditional engineering - the construction and modernization of industrial facilities," he said.

According to him, the topic discussed at the conference is somewhat different:

"We are talking about the application of engineering approaches at the facility operation stage. This is no longer construction, but technical operation, when new challenges arise: how to maintain assets in good working order at minimal cost while ensuring a high level of safety. For Azerbaijan and for us as engineers, this is a relatively new area of practice.

In this regard, we are partnering with a German company that specializes in this field to promote this approach in Azerbaijan," he concluded.