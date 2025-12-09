Baku Creative Week delves into state-level film collaboration prospects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. A panel discussion on "Prospects for state-level cooperation in the film industry" has taken place as part of the Baku Cinema Breeze international program at the Baku Convention Center during the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025," Trend reports.

During the panel, representatives of state film institutions from various countries discussed strategic directions for development and opportunities for international partnerships, reports Trend.

The opening speech was delivered by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture Saadat Yusifova, who briefed on the state support for the national film industry.

Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), Zaur Gardashov, emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between countries for the sustainable growth of the film industry.

The discussion, moderated by Kamran Gasimov, included participants from the film industry of various countries, including the Director-General of the Turkish Directorate of Cinematography, Birol Güven, the Director-General of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, Rashad Azizov; the Director of the Electronic Media and Publications Directorate of Pakistan, Saira Raza, the representative of the Georgian National Film Center, Mamuka Bliadze, the Advisor to the Director of the Cinematography Agency of Uzbekistan, Sayfullo Rajabov, and others.

During the discussions, the speakers focused on a number of issues related to the development of the film industry and international cooperation. The participants discussed the formation of state film policy, shared experiences in creating national strategies for the development of the film industry, including legislative initiatives, reforms, and management models aimed at strengthening the industry.

The discussion placed particular emphasis on the role of film diplomacy and international cultural cooperation. Speakers highlighted cinema as a powerful tool for enhancing cultural bonds, fostering mutual understanding, and promoting broader international dialogue between nations.

One key topic addressed was the mechanisms of co-production and co-financing. Participants explored various forms of government support, joint producer funds, collaborative partnership programs, and strategies to create favorable conditions for international film projects.

Another central issue was the digital transformation of the film industry. The panelists delved into the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, the digitalization of production processes, advancements in the VFX sector, and the expansion of cooperation on OTT platforms and distribution channels.

In closing, the speakers emphasized the growing synergy among Turkic-speaking countries and their international partners. Special focus was given to strengthening collaboration between the film institutions of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Georgia, and Italy. This includes initiatives such as the development of joint educational programs, co-productions, and platforms for sharing experiences.

