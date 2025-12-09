Baku's Women's Creativity Forum discusses creative industry female leaders (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ As part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Cultural Festival, Baku Creative Week – 2025, the Women’s Creativity Forum was held at the Baku Congress Center, featuring panel sessions focused on the role of women leaders in the creative industries, Trend reports.

The sessions, titled "Women’s Creativity Forum: Women Paving the Way in the Creative Industries" and "Women’s Creativity Forum: Women, Innovation, and the Future of the Creative Industries," became some of the most inspiring and insightful events of the festival. They brought together women leaders and entrepreneurs from creative sectors to discuss key trends, challenges, and new opportunities for female professional growth.

Speakers emphasized that the role of women in creative industries has significantly increased in recent years, with their contributions shaping new cultural and technological directions. Participants from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Bahrain, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan shared their experiences and the results of years of work in their respective fields.

Discussions covered a wide range of topics, including:

- The development of female entrepreneurship in design, cinema, and digital media;

- The use of new technologies and innovative methods in creative work;

- Supporting young women aspiring to enter the industry;

- Promoting equality and creating inclusive professional environments;

- Women-led teams often initiating social and cultural transformations;

- The need for innovation, technology, and investment to advance female-led creative enterprises.

Speakers also shared examples of successfully implemented projects, described challenges they faced, and explained the strategies that helped them achieve leadership positions. It was noted that women-led teams frequently drive social and cultural change, introducing new forms of creative thinking to the industry.

The panel sessions concluded with a live Q&A segment, allowing participants to engage directly with the speakers, share observations, and highlight topics to be developed in the future. The forum underscored that growing female leadership is a key driver of contemporary cultural and creative development.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel