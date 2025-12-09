Belarus willing to set up joint pharmaceutical production with Iran, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Belarus is ready to establish a joint venture with Iran to produce pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, Belarusian Minister of Industry Andrei Kuznetsov said at the 18th meeting of the Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Commission in Tehran on December 8, Trend reports.

According to him, Belarus is also interested in cooperating with Iran to create investment opportunities.

Kuznetsov noted that the implementation of bilateral projects within the framework of technological cooperation with Iran is a priority.

Noting the importance of strengthening trade relations between the two countries, the minister added that Belarus is ready to supply Iran with mining products and trucks. In return, Belarus can purchase agricultural products from Iran.

Meanwhile, at the 18th meeting of the Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Commission, held on December 8 in Tehran, special attention was paid to the development of trade and economic relations between the two countries.