Iran calls free trade agreement with Belarus turning point for relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The implementation of free trade agreements and the creation of a joint free trade zone is considered a turning point in the history of trade and economic relations between Iran and Belarus, Iran's Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 18th meeting of the Iran-Belarus Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in Tehran on December 8.

According to him, the development of relations between the two countries will create new opportunities for constructive interaction and a sustainable economy in the region.

Atabek stated that the main focus is on increasing trade turnover between Iran and Belarus in parallel with the development of relations.

The Iranian minister noted that there are currently a number of unresolved issues between the two countries.

''These issues, including banking issues, credit documentation, the issuance of visas to businesspeople, and the resolution of problems faced by truck drivers, will contribute to the further development of relations,'' he added.

The official noted that the chambers of commerce of the two countries, having familiarized themselves with the situation of business people and industrial entrepreneurs, could expand contacts by holding exhibitions and creating advisory councils.