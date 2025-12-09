KazMunayGas, CPC discuss consistent flow dynamics of Kazakh oil

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 9. Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), and Nikolay Gorban, CEO of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), discussed the stable transit of Kazakh oil, Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

Khassenov emphasized that KMG places special focus on ensuring the smooth operation of the CPC. Following the meeting, both parties confirmed their mutual readiness for further constructive cooperation and the implementation of joint projects aimed at strengthening the energy security of the CPC pipeline.

On November 29, at 06:06 Astana time, the marine infrastructure facilities of CPC near the port of Novorossiysk were attacked by unmanned watercraft. As a result of the attack, the offshore mooring facility VPU-2 was severely damaged and is out of operation until full repair and restoration work is completed.

The CPC constitutes approximately 80% of crude oil exports emanating from the OPEC+ member state of Kazakhstan. It transports oil from three major Kazakhstani fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak.

