Azerbaijan looking to see non-oil sector take over larger share of GDP by 2029

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ The non-oil sector will exceed 80 percent in Azerbaijan's GDP in 2029, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the discussion of draft laws within the 2026 state budget envelope at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

“In the medium term, the driving force of our economy will be the non-oil sector. If at the beginning of the strategy—in 2022—the non-oil sector accounted for 52 percent of GDP (72 percent in 2025), this ratio will exceed 80 percent in 2029,” he explained.

The prime minister noted that the Azerbaijani economy has dived headfirst into a whirlwind of technological modernization and digital transformation in recent years.

"The qualitative indicators of economic growth have increased, modernization of economic infrastructure, innovation, and digitalization have become the main priorities," he added.

