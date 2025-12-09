Azerbaijan's Baku hosts international conference on oil and gas industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. An international event on the safety and operational reliability of assets of great importance in the oil and gas industry has been organized in Baku, Trend reports.

The conference "Asset Integrity & Corrosion and Coatings Conference" has brought together leading experts in the field, company executives, and technology providers.

The event is dedicated to discussing the current state and innovations in the field of asset integrity protection, corrosion control, and protective coating technologies. The conference will present the risks, technical solutions, and international experience facing the industry.

The conference covers two main areas: the Asset Integrity Conference and the Corrosion and Coatings Conference. The program includes technical sessions, panel discussions, and networking meetings. This format aims to exchange ideas and expand cooperation among specialists.

More than 500 delegates from more than 20 countries are participating in the event. The conference will feature over 50 speakers, with over 25 companies presenting their technological solutions. In total, there will be over 50 technical sessions, several panel discussions, and various networking events.

The main objective of the conference is to contribute to the sustainable development of the energy sector in the Caspian region and promote the application of best practices in environmental protection and reliable operation of infrastructure. The event is an important discussion platform for experts working in the oil and gas sector.

