Azerbaijan portrays trade turnover with Italy in 10M2025
Azerbaijan-Italy trade hit the ground running, reaching a whopping $10.6 billion from January to October 2025, marking a rise of $984 million, or 10.3%. Exports shot up to $10.1 billion, gaining a cool $1 billion or 11.2%, while imports took a nosedive to $407.9 million, dropping by $35 million or 7.9%. Italy is the cream of the crop when it comes to Azerbaijan’s trade, making up a hefty 25.83% of the pie as its top trading partner.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy