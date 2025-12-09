Azerbaijan portrays trade turnover with Italy in 10M2025

Azerbaijan-Italy trade hit the ground running, reaching a whopping $10.6 billion from January to October 2025, marking a rise of $984 million, or 10.3%. Exports shot up to $10.1 billion, gaining a cool $1 billion or 11.2%, while imports took a nosedive to $407.9 million, dropping by $35 million or 7.9%. Italy is the cream of the crop when it comes to Azerbaijan’s trade, making up a hefty 25.83% of the pie as its top trading partner.

