Birbank Star: your seamless spending solution

Credit cards have become an essential part of modern life, and Birbank Star, with its attractive terms, provides users with easy access to financial flexibility. Today, thousands of customers are already benefiting from the advantages offered by Birbank Star. So, what makes this card so popular?

Financial freedom

The key advantage of Birbank Star is the ability to make purchases without any additional costs. If the customer repays the spent amount by the last day of the month, no extra fees or interest are charged.

Commission-free transactions

With Birbank Star, all payments from major purchases to daily expenses, are completely commission-free. This key benefit gives customers true financial flexibility and peace of mind, ensuring that every transaction is as cost-effective as possible.

Credit limit up to 30 000 AZN

Birbank Star offers a credit limit of up to 30 000 AZN, tailored to the individual needs of each customer. The limit amount is determined based on the cardholder’s financial behavior. This credit line helps users bring their plans and goals to life faster and more easily.

Rewards for every purchase

Every purchase made with Birbank Star within the partner network generates valuable bonuses redeemable across thousands of Bir ecosystem partners. Furthermore, cardholders gain exclusive access to the opportunity to receive double VAT returns on all QR code payments, maximizing their savings on every transaction.

Easy application

You can apply for a Birbank Star card via the Birbank mobile app, on the Birbank.az website, or by visiting any Kapital Bank or Birbank branch.

Become a Birbank Star cardholder: www.b-b.az/prst

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 115 branches and 50 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit Birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.