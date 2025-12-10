Azerbaijan spotlights modern industrial safety beyond technical aspects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Modern industrial safety isn't just a technical issue, Head of the State Agency for Safe Conduct of Work in Industry and Mining Control Vusal Aghayev said at the 3rd Industrial Safety Summit, jointly organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, SOCAR, and the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association (AISA), in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, digital transformation, the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the reshaping of global supply chains, and the impact of climate factors are completely rewriting the structure of risks in the industrial environment.

He noted that reality demands more agile, advanced, and responsible decisions.

"Today, industrial safety is one of the fundamental pillars of national security, stability, resilience, and most importantly—the protection of human life. The strategic course set by President Ilham Aliyev prioritizes enhancing the culture of safety in the country, minimizing risks, and strengthening innovation-driven management. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is implementing this course consistently, comprehensively, and proactively,” the official explained.

Aghayev pointed out that innovative monitoring devices, artificial intelligence-based risk analyses, and automated production processes are the main pillars that determine the future of the industry.

“The success of this transformation is possible through only one path—a strong, effective, and reliable partnership between the public and private sectors. In this regard, the activities and initiatives of the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association carry special importance for the sustainable development of the ecosystem.

In the coming years, we have big and ambitious goals ahead of us: updating safety standards to meet international requirements, strengthening the highly skilled workforce potential, expanding the digital monitoring infrastructure, and—most importantly—solidifying the culture of safe behavior across all sectors of society,” he added.

The State Agency for Safe Conduct of Work in Industry and Mining Control (Azerbaijan) is an executive entity under the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) responsible for regulating and enforcing technical safety policies, conducting inspections, preventing emergencies, and offering expertise in industrial and mining operations.

