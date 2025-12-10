Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets date for its next interest rate decision

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The schedule for the public announcement of the decisions of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on the parameters of the interest rate corridor for 2026 will be published before the end of the year, Trend reports via CBA.

Furthermore, it was noted that future decisions regarding the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be based on both projected and actual inflation trends, alongside the results of updated macroeconomic analyses. The Central Bank emphasized its commitment to utilizing all available tools to maintain price stability.

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all parameters of the interest rate corridor have been reduced by 0.25 percentage points. As a result, the discount rate has been lowered to 6.75%, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor to 5.75%, and the upper limit to 7.75%.