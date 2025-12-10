Azerbaijan's Baku summit hosts signing industrial safety and environmental protection deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. A Memorandum of Understanding on joint cooperation in the field of safety, labour and environmental protection in the trilateral industry has been signed between the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), and the State Agency for Safe Conduct of Work in Industry and Mining Control at the 3rd Industrial Safety Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Tapdig Amiraslanli, SOCAR Vice President for Operational Support, Health, and Safety Fuad Musayev, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association Public Union Orkhan Khalilzade.

The 3rd Industrial Safety Summit, jointly organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, SOCAR, and the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association (AISA), is being held in Baku.

