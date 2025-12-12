President Erdoğan praises Turkmenistan’s economic growth at Ashgabat forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 12. Turkmenistan has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech at the International Forum in Ashgabat dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, Trend reports.

Today, Turkmenistan stands as an exemplary modern nation with its cities, factories, schools, and hospitals, - Erdogan said.

President Erdoğan commended Turkmenistan's remarkable economic progress, emphasizing that the country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies globally.

"I am honored to once again stand on these lands, which we hold dear as our ancestral homeland," he remarked, underscoring Türkiye’s immense pride in Turkmenistan’s accomplishments and its esteemed position as a neutral state. He further expressed profound gratitude for Turkmenistan's pivotal role in advancing global peace and its unwavering commitment to promoting cooperation through dialogue.

The Turkish president also reflected on the deep-rooted historical ties between Türkiye and Turkmenistan, stating, "We were the first to recognize Turkmenistan's independence and its enduring neutrality. The Turkish and Turkmen peoples are bound by shared heritage, values, and a common spirit."

In his address, President Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s steadfast commitment to supporting Turkmenistan's ongoing development and its aspirations for peace.