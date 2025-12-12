Russia, Iran highlight progress on North-South corridor at Turkmenistan forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. Russia and Iran discussed economic ties and joint projects, particularly the latter's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and the development of the North–South Transport Corridor, Trend reports via the Kremlin.

The discussions were held during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the International Forum of Neutrality in Turkmenistan.

Opening the talks, Vladimir Putin emphasized that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran continues to advance across all major economic and infrastructure directions. He noted that trade turnover grew by 13 percent last year and a further eight percent in the first three quarters of 2025.

Putin underscored that work on key, major projects remains a priority, singling out the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant—Russia’s largest energy cooperation project with Iran—and continued progress on the International North–South Transport Corridor, which aims to connect Russian ports to the Persian Gulf and South Asia through Iranian territory.

“We continue to work on our key, major projects. This includes the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and infrastructure development, including the North–South route,” Putin stated.

He underscored his nation's pivotal position in enhancing synergistic economic partnerships.

The Russian leader added that both sides are also exploring cooperation in gas and electricity exchange while maintaining close coordination on international issues, including Iran’s nuclear file.

The International Forum, commemorating the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality, is currently underway in Ashgabat. The event also marks the International Day of Neutrality and the declaration of 2025 as the "International Year of Peace and Trust." The forum has attracted high-level delegations from across the globe, including the presidents of Russia, Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia, as well as the prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Georgia. Representatives from numerous international and regional organizations are also in attendance.

Turkmenistan's commitment to neutrality was officially recognized on December 12, 1995, through a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly. This date has since been established as Turkmenistan's Permanent Neutrality Day, observed annually to honor the country's stance in global diplomacy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel