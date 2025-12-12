Kazakhstan urges to speed up development of Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 12. Kazakhstan attaches due importance to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the International Peace and Trust Forum in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

According to the president, the Central Asia countries are actively expanding their transit and transport potential, which aims to strengthen the interconnectedness between East and West, North and South.

"Kazakhstan attaches due importance to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and is modernizing its rail, port, and road infrastructure to create a seamless transport system. We are actively participating in the elaboration of a comprehensive strategy for the development of the transport system in Central Asia for creating sustainable logistics routes," Tokayev noted.

The head of state emphasized that through joint efforts, the countries of the region can create a modern transport and logistics architecture for all of Eurasia.

