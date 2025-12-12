Azerbaijan tallies its population's gasoline and diesel expenditures in 11M2025
From January to November 2025, 3.5 billion manat ($2.07 billion) worth of gasoline and diesel fuel were sold in Azerbaijan's retail market. According to data from the State Statistical Committee, this represents a 7.7% year-on-year increase. The combined share of gasoline and diesel fuel in total trade turnover was 6%.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy