Azerbaijan tallies its population's gasoline and diesel expenditures in 11M2025

From January to November 2025, 3.5 billion manat ($2.07 billion) worth of gasoline and diesel fuel were sold in Azerbaijan's retail market. According to data from the State Statistical Committee, this represents a 7.7% year-on-year increase. The combined share of gasoline and diesel fuel in total trade turnover was 6%.

