BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. In the UEFA Champions League matchday 6 main stage between Baku’s Qarabag and Dutch side Ajax, the home team took the lead, Trend reports.

Mateus Silva scored in the 47th minute.

The match is being held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium and kicked off at 9:45 PM. The Slovenian referee team is officiating the game.

22:37

The UEFA Champions League matchday 6 game between Qarabağ and Dutch side Ajax ended the first half tied at 1-1, Trend reports.

The match is being held at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium and kicked off at 9:45 PM. The Slovenian team is officiating the game.

22:25

In the sixth round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, Qaraba- faced Dutch side Ajax, Trend reports.

Kasper Dolberg scored to equalize the match.

The game is taking place at the Tofig Bakhramov Republican Stadium and kicked off at 9:45 PM. The match is being officiated by a Slovenian referee team.

21:57

In the sixth round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, Qarabağ faced Dutch side Ajax, Trend reports.

The first goal of the match came in the 10th minute, scored by Camilo Duran.

The game, held at the Tofig Bakhramov Republican Stadium, kicked off at 9:45 PM. The match is being officiated by a Slovenian referee team.

21:45

A match between Qarabağ and Ajax is taking place in Baku as part of the sixth round of the overall stage of the UEFA Champions League, Trend reports.

The game, underway at the Tofig Bakhramov Republican Stadium, kicked off at 9:45 PM.

The match is being officiated by a Slovenian referee team.