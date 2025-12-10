Terrorist attack in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan kills IRGC personnel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10.​ Three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, also called SEPAH) were killed today in Sistan and Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran during an armed incident involving terrorist groups, Trend reports via the IRGC.

According to the report, the IRGC members were killed in an armed clash in the Lar border area of Zahedan city in Sistan and Baluchistan Province.

Law enforcement agencies are actively engaged in the pursuit of the individuals implicated in the recent terrorist incident, who have absconded from the operational theater.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel