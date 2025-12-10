Tajikistan seeks expanded financing for Rogun hydropower at Riyadh forum

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 10. Tajikistan called on major development institutions to expand financial support for the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant and other priority national projects during a dedicated investment forum held on the sidelines of the Financial Development Conference in Riyadh, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance.

The funding event brought together representatives of the Islamic Development Bank, the Qatar Fund for Development, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Saudi Fund for Development, the OPEC Fund for International Development, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and other international institutions.

Tajikistan’s Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Qahhorzoda, delivered an extensive briefing on the current financing structure of the Rogun HPP, the progress of construction, and the role of international partners already participating in the project. A video presentation showcasing the latest construction stages of the hydropower plant was also demonstrated.

Qahhorzoda emphasized the strategic and regional importance of Rogun, noting that its full completion would significantly strengthen energy stability across Central Asia. Given this significance, representatives of participating financial institutions were encouraged to intensify their engagement and consider additional mechanisms to support the next phase of construction.

The forum also addressed financing needs for Tajikistan’s broader social infrastructure agenda, positioning the meeting as a platform for strengthening cooperation with Gulf and international development partners.

Rogun HPP is designed to have an installed capacity of 3,780 MW (six units of 630 MW each), making it the largest hydropower facility in Central Asia. It is expected to generate an average of 14.4 to 17.1 billion kWh of electricity annually. Two generating units are already operational (Unit 1 in 2018 and Unit 2 in 2019), and a third is scheduled to begin operation by late 2025. Construction work is over 50% complete.

The estimated total cost for the full completion of the Rogun HPP ranges between $6.4 billion (S&P Global Ratings estimate) and $10.9 billion (optimistic projection as of late 2025), with official World Bank studies estimating the completion cost at $4.8 billion back in 2021.

Since 2008, the government of Tajikistan has invested over $5.04 billion into the project from both public and external sources. Tajikistan is actively seeking to raise a total of approximately $3 billion in grants and loans for the remaining construction phases. The appeal to the Gulf and international funds is intended to fill this gap.

The discussions in Riyadh aim to build on major commitments already secured from development partners. Earlier the World Bank (WB) approved an initial $350 million grant as part of a larger multi-phase program. Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) approved a financing program with a total envelope of $500 million, while the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) signed financing agreements worth $150 million.